HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 181.6 days.
HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HXPLF opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. HEXPOL AB has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.94.
About HEXPOL AB (publ)
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HEXPOL AB (publ)
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.