HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 181.6 days.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HXPLF opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. HEXPOL AB has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.94.

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand.

