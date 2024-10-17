High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.23 and traded as high as C$13.63. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.40, with a volume of 15,730 shares trading hands.

High Liner Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.80, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$401.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.23.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$298.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.86 million. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.9858934 EPS for the current year.

High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement

High Liner Foods Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.