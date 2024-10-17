High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.23 and traded as high as C$13.63. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.40, with a volume of 15,730 shares trading hands.
High Liner Foods Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.80, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$401.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.23.
High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$298.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.86 million. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.9858934 EPS for the current year.
High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement
High Liner Foods Company Profile
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
