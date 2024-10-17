Hilltop (HTH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hilltop Trading Up 1.7 %

HTH opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.13. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTH. StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 17,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $566,009.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 544,979 shares in the company, valued at $17,978,857.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also

