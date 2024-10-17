Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $33,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.95.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $237.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.03. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.36 and a 12 month high of $239.25. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

