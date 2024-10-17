Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) versus LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Head to Head Review

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hilton Worldwide and LuxUrban Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Worldwide 0 9 10 0 2.53 LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $213.95, suggesting a potential downside of 9.91%. Given Hilton Worldwide’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hilton Worldwide is more favorable than LuxUrban Hotels.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Worldwide 11.20% -69.65% 11.20% LuxUrban Hotels N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Hilton Worldwide and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Hilton Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. LuxUrban Hotels pays an annual dividend of $3.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.6%. Hilton Worldwide pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hilton Worldwide and LuxUrban Hotels”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Worldwide $10.81 billion 5.50 $1.14 billion $4.60 51.63 LuxUrban Hotels $90.87 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hilton Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Hilton Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Hilton Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hilton Worldwide beats LuxUrban Hotels on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including various Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. engages in the leasing of entire existing hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

