HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Short Interest Update

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 825.0 days.

HMS Networks AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HMNKF opened at $40.85 on Thursday. HMS Networks AB has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06.

Get HMS Networks AB (publ) alerts:

About HMS Networks AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

HMS Networks AB (publ) engages in the provision of products that enable industrial equipment to communicate and share information worldwide. The company offers Anybus Embedded that offers multi-network connectivity with a single development project; Anybus Gateways, a gateway for connecting devices, machines, systems, or networks; Anybus Wireless that allows to connect machines and devices over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and industrial Ethernet; and Anybus Diagnostics, which offers tools and services to monitor, analyze, and troubleshoot industrial networks.

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Networks AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS Networks AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.