HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Short Interest Update

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 825.0 days.
HMS Networks AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HMNKF opened at $40.85 on Thursday. HMS Networks AB has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06.
About HMS Networks AB (publ)
