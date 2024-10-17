Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.09% of Humana worth $33,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $255.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.00.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. TD Cowen lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $402.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Humana from $364.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

