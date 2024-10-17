Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) Short Interest Update

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,637,300 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 2,960,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IBIDF opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76. Ibiden Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $45.75.
Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
