Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) Short Interest Update

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,637,300 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 2,960,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IBIDF opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76. Ibiden Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $45.75.

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Ibiden Co,Ltd. provides electronic and ceramics products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers IC package substrate for use in personal computers, data centers, and AI applications; motherboard and printed wiring boards; automotive exhaust system components, including diesel particulate filters; substrate holding mats; high temperature insulation materials; and graphite specialty products.

