IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 851.98 ($11.13) and traded as high as GBX 945.50 ($12.35). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 945.50 ($12.35), with a volume of 576,259 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IG Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.06) to GBX 1,100 ($14.36) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($13.91) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 986.75 ($12.89).

IG Group Price Performance

IG Group Increases Dividend

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 943.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 851.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,212.18, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 32.64 ($0.43) dividend. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $13.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,897.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IG Group news, insider Breon Corcoran purchased 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 916 ($11.96) per share, with a total value of £366,400 ($478,453.90). Also, insider Charlie Rozes sold 23,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 910 ($11.88), for a total value of £210,100.80 ($274,354.66). 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

Featured Articles

