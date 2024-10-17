ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.98 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 1.99 ($0.03). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 1.96 ($0.03), with a volume of 259,624 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of £8.31 million, a P/E ratio of -195.50 and a beta of 1.53.

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

