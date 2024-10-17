Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Short Interest Down 7.2% in September

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 264,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.3 days.

Imperial Metals Stock Performance

Imperial Metals stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Imperial Metals has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

