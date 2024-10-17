Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.34% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.1% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 182,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 230.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 59,809 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth about $2,404,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 98.8% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $147.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74.

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

