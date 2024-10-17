Insider Selling: Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) EVP Sells 9,138 Shares of Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $1,232,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,493.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of CHH opened at $134.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.45. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $135.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The business had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

CHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.64.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 52.8% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

