Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,474.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $7,491,500.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $149.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.16 and a 200 day moving average of $122.77. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of -138.76, a PEG ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $150.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded DoorDash from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 551.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,228,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after buying an additional 2,259,976 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

