Inspire Investing LLC Has $414,000 Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 25,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point dropped their price objective on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $161.71 on Thursday. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $125.77 and a one year high of $162.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.51.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

RLI Profile



RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

