Inspire Investing LLC Invests $413,000 in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Coursera by 26.1% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Coursera by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $49,954.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,600,298.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,203,892 shares in the company, valued at $60,512,692.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297,671 shares in the company, valued at $58,600,298.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,068 shares of company stock valued at $324,787 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Trading Down 2.1 %

COUR opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.42. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.73.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

