Inspire Investing LLC Invests $414,000 in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 780.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 141.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 27,585 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 153.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $466.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.73. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $57.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $586.40 million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

