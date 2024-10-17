Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Heidrick & Struggles International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Heidrick & Struggles International

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $305,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,287.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $351,116.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,020.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $305,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,287.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSII shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $785.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.69 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading

