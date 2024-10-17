Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 53,374 Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLYA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $235.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.95 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

