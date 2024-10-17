Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 45.5% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 141.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 63.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

