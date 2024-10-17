Inspire Investing LLC Sells 145 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2,178.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.72. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $130.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.08.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $260.78 million for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

About ESCO Technologies

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.