Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $213.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock opened at $230.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60. Insulet has a one year low of $128.68 and a one year high of $243.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $6,136,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Insulet by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

