Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,666,889 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $39,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

Intel Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

