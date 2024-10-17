International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 659.43 ($8.61) and traded as high as GBX 698 ($9.11). International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 682 ($8.91), with a volume of 99,569 shares.
International Biotechnology Stock Up 1.8 %
The firm has a market cap of £256.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,420.83 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 678.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 659.43.
Insider Activity at International Biotechnology
In other news, insider Gillian Elcock bought 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 709 ($9.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,975.63 ($13,026.42). 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About International Biotechnology
International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.
