Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Down 6.7% in September

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Intevac Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $3.74 on Thursday. Intevac has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $99.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Intevac had a negative net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
