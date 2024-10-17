Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $570.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.16.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $476.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $482.49 and its 200-day moving average is $436.65. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $496.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $145,113.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

