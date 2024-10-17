Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Price Performance

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.57.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 46.09% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

About Inuvo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inuvo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inuvo, Inc. ( NYSE:INUV Free Report ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.93% of Inuvo worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.