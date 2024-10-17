Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Inuvo Price Performance
NYSE:INUV opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.57.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 46.09% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.
