Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO) Shares Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.36 and last traded at $67.75. Approximately 111,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $67.02.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.22.

About Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

