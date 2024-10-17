Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBWP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,676,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,276,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 412.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $920,000.

NASDAQ KBWP opened at $117.96 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $84.71 and a 12 month high of $118.37. The company has a market capitalization of $482.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

