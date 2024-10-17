Investors Buy High Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,808 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth $564,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.20. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

