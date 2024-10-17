ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,200 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 5,396,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

GSCCF opened at C$0.19 on Thursday. ioneer has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

