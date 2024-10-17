IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the September 15th total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

IP Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPZYF opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. IP Group has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

