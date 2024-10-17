iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Truist Financial

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $117.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

Shares of IRTC opened at $61.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.22. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $96,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,265.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $96,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,265.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mervin Smith sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $51,366.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $773,477.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,072 shares of company stock worth $372,748 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,993,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after purchasing an additional 35,694 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 148.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 49,168 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

