iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 351.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 210,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $119.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $119.74.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.