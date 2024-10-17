iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $82.86 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

