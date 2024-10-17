iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMR) Stock Price Up 0% – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.35. 25,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.34.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029. IBMR was launched on May 9, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
