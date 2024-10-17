iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $143,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $50.21 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $610.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

