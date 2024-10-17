iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPOL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,668.03 ($21.78) and traded as low as GBX 1,592.20 ($20.79). iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) shares last traded at GBX 1,615.50 ($21.10), with a volume of 5,715 shares traded.
iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,616.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,668.03.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.