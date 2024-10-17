iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Holdings Lowered by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.