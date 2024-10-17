ITV (LON:ITV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.07 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 79.25 ($1.03). ITV shares last traded at GBX 78.40 ($1.02), with a volume of 8,558,948 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.73, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,545.45%.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

