J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,153,400 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 1,048,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 140.7 days.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JSNSF opened at $3.78 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

