J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,153,400 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 1,048,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 140.7 days.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JSNSF opened at $3.78 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53.
About J Sainsbury
