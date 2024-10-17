John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.09 and traded as high as $13.29. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 123,533 shares.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDT. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $149,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at $164,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

