John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.09 and traded as high as $13.29. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 123,533 shares.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
