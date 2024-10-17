John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.06% of John Wiley & Sons worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of WLY stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.86. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $51.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. John Wiley & Sons’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.50%.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $114,532.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,602.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

