JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $60.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

LVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 67.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,981 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 14.7% in the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 554,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,919,000 after purchasing an additional 133,500 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

