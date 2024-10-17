JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $55.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FCX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

NYSE:FCX opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,577 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 120,631 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 91,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

