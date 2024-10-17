Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Holdings Cut by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC opened at $41.39 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.81 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 124.14%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,335.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

