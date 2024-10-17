Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

KGFHY opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KGFHY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kingfisher from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

