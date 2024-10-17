Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,175 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter worth $564,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Kirkland’s Stock Up 2.6 %

KIRK stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.20. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%. The business had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

