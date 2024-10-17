KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Short Interest Down 8.2% in September

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

KLDI stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. KLDiscovery has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $2.05.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. KLDiscovery had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 607.40%. The company had revenue of $78.97 million during the quarter.

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, insurance companies, and individuals worldwide. The company offers Nebula, an end-to-end eDiscovery solution that facilitates smarter ways to cull, process, review, and manage documents in an intuitive interface; Client Portal for consolidated visualizations and reporting for portfolio intelligence; KLD Processing, a proprietary processing application; ReadySuite to perform extensive QC on a production, normalize inbound submissions, or spot check the work of a colleague or supplier; Relativity for relativity enhancements and state-of-the-art HIVE infrastructure; Nebula Processing to process data with a higher degree of quality; and Nebula AI, a technology assisted review tool combined with a deep bench of experts, as well as managed services, remote document review, and managed document review services.

