Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Knorr-Bremse Price Performance
KNRRY opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. Knorr-Bremse has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $22.44.
Knorr-Bremse Company Profile
