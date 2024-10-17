Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Knorr-Bremse Price Performance

KNRRY opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. Knorr-Bremse has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $22.44.

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking systems, entrance and HVAC systems, sanitary systems, coupling systems, digital solutions, smart services for optimizing rail traffic, power electrics, rail computing and communication (RCC)/TCMS, signaling systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, windshield wiper and wash systems, and extensive aftermarket solutions.

